Developer – PHP (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client, founded by South Africans and for South Africans, is committed to revolutionising the way payments are made. Their unwavering vision is to provide a better way to pay, one that is risk-free and empowers the next generation. Unlike other payment options, they do not target shoppers who are not interested or cannot afford their services. Instead, they offer a responsible and rewarding alternative to credit that delivers a clear and compelling value proposition for everyone. Their payment option is designed to ease the burden of debt, allowing shoppers to pay for products as they earn money, without the threat of growing charges. With our client, shoppers can enjoy the freedom of making payments on their terms, without compromising their financial well-being.

Role Responsibilities:

Design and develop robust and scalable backend solutions in PHP.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and solve complex technical problems.

Develop high-quality, well-tested code that meets industry standards and best practices.

Optimise and improve application performance and reliability.

Ensure seamless integration of front-end and back-end elements.

Debug and resolve issues in a timely and efficient manner.

Participate in code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards.

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in PHP and related technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience in developing and maintaining Back-end applications using PHP.

Strong knowledge of PHP frameworks such as Laravel.

Proficient in SQL, database design, and query optimization.

Experience with RESTful API development and integration.

Familiarity with Git and continuous integration tools.

Understanding of front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Knowledge of cloud computing platforms such as AWS or Azure is a plus.

Excellent communication, problem-solving, and collaboration skills.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

PHP Development

Laravel

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position