Developer – SSRS at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. With a specialised focus on frontier and emerging markets and a passion for Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting services to a diverse range of clients, including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers, and brokers. Our client’s customers rely on their expertise to make informed decisions in today’s complex business landscape.

Role Responsibilities:

Ensure adherence to best practices, including unit testing, implementing good design principles, and overseeing appropriate testing procedures.

Uphold technical quality standards for all work completed.

Perform testing to ensure functionality and quality.

Meet project deadlines.

Aid in re-branding of reports as necessary.

Conduct modifications, support, and maintenance of reports.

Preferred Qualifications:

Diploma or equivalent certification in software development

Relevant Skills / Experience:

At least 6 months of experience in SSRS development.

Strong programming skills.

Knowledge and exposure to SSRS.

Familiarity with Git is advantageous.

Self-motivated and proactive in accomplishing tasks.

Detail-oriented and meticulous in work output.

Proficient in the use of versioning tools.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

SSRS

SDLC

