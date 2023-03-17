Full Stack Developer Cloud-Unity (2231) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend) for Unity

Changes to the existing solution for Unity

Development of automated test for the Unity solution

Further improving the automated test coverage of the Unity solution

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement of new Unity solution

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Unity solution

Support and error analysis during overall company test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (company, company headquarters, 3rd party supplier)

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

8 years’ experience developing in Java

3 years’ experience in frontend development

3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Backend: At least 8 years’ experience in Java develping (Java EE) At least 5 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus At least 5 years’ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 3 years’ wrth of experience in front-end technologies



JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g., Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g., scrum)

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Spring Boot or Quarkus

Test Frameworks

JavaScript

Typescript

HTML 5

CSS

