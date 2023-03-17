Full Stack Developer Cloud-Unity (2231) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Development of new functionality (backend, frontend) for Unity
- Changes to the existing solution for Unity
- Development of automated test for the Unity solution
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the Unity solution
- Development of API to the backend
- Functional and technical refinement of new Unity solution
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Unity solution
- Support and error analysis during overall company test cycles and rollouts
- Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (company, company headquarters, 3rd party supplier)
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 8 years’ experience developing in Java
- 3 years’ experience in frontend development
- 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Backend:
- At least 8 years’ experience in Java develping (Java EE)
- At least 5 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus
- At least 5 years’ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- Frontend:
- At least 3 years’ wrth of experience in front-end technologies
JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g., Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
- Agile development experience (e.g., scrum)
