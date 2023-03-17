Full Stack Developer Cloud-Unity (2231) KG

Mar 17, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Development of new functionality (backend, frontend) for Unity

  • Changes to the existing solution for Unity

  • Development of automated test for the Unity solution

  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the Unity solution

  • Development of API to the backend

  • Functional and technical refinement of new Unity solution

  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Unity solution

  • Support and error analysis during overall company test cycles and rollouts

  • Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (company, company headquarters, 3rd party supplier)

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

  • 8 years’ experience developing in Java

  • 3 years’ experience in frontend development

  • 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Backend:
    • At least 8 years’ experience in Java develping (Java EE)

    • At least 5 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Bot or Quarkus

    • At least 5 years’ experience with Test Framewrks (From Unit 2 E2E)

  • Frontend:
    • At least 3 years’ wrth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

  • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

  • Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g., Kafka)

  • Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

  • Agile development experience (e.g., scrum)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Spring Boot or Quarkus
  • Test Frameworks
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS

