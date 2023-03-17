Full Stack Java Developer (1344) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes

Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support and maintenance

2nd and 3rd level support of the application

Technical Lifecycle Management of the product

Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.

Participate in daily stand-ups

Assisting with business cases and technical user story input

Assist with identification and management of risks

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements / defect

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements

Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover

Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance

Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives

Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence

Perform Code & Peer Reviews

Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies

Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting

Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging

System testing/parallel runs

Ensure user sign-off

Prepare Production deployment artefacts

Prepare Production deployment plan documents

Preparation of technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

System implementation / deployment & release activities

Production support & hyper-care after production deployments

Willing and able to travel internationally if required

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.

8 to 10+ years Development Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Full Stack development skills: Java 1.7 & 8+ and 11 beneficial API Develpment, Calling and creating REST & SOAP services, RESTful APIs, SoapUI Angular, JavaScript, Typescript Struts, Quarkus HTML, CSS 2, CSS3 CDI DB admin, design, develpment, stored procedures, patching, etc Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2, MQS Stred procedures, SQL with Oracle, Tables and Views, Postgres Linux & VM setup and peration Apache 2.4+, Weblgic 12.2+, Payara / Glassfish, Linux server admin Maven multi mdule project setup and development Git with Bitbucket, Cde versioning (Git/SVN) IntelliJ IDE JSON Jenkins with Build Pipelines Trubleshooting Perfrming production and integration deployments

Experience in operational support on legacy systems with specific SLA agreements (timelines) based on the priority of the ticket

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)

XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)

Servlets

JQuery

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above

Debugging remote services

Knowledge of Connect Direct

Knowledge of PIX

AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)

Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)

DevOps

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / stakeholders

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and stakeholders when required

Desired Skills:

o Java 1.7 & 8+ and 11 beneficial

o Angular

JavaScript

Typescript

• OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design

