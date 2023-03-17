Full Stack Java Developer (1344) KG

Mar 17, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes

  • Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support and maintenance

  • 2nd and 3rd level support of the application

  • Technical Lifecycle Management of the product

  • Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.

  • Participate in daily stand-ups

  • Assisting with business cases and technical user story input

  • Assist with identification and management of risks

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements / defect

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements

  • Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance

  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover

  • Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance

  • Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives

  • Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence

  • Perform Code & Peer Reviews

  • Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies

  • Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting

  • Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging

  • System testing/parallel runs

  • Ensure user sign-off

  • Prepare Production deployment artefacts

  • Prepare Production deployment plan documents

  • Preparation of technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • System implementation / deployment & release activities

  • Production support & hyper-care after production deployments

  • Willing and able to travel internationally if required

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

  • Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.

  • 8 to 10+ years Development Experience

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Full Stack development skills:
    • Java 1.7 & 8+ and 11 beneficial

    • API Develpment, Calling and creating REST & SOAP services, RESTful APIs, SoapUI

    • Angular, JavaScript, Typescript

    • Struts, Quarkus

    • HTML, CSS 2, CSS3

    • CDI

    • DB admin, design, develpment, stored procedures, patching, etc

    • Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2, MQS

    • Stred procedures, SQL with Oracle, Tables and Views, Postgres

    • Linux & VM setup and peration

    • Apache 2.4+, Weblgic 12.2+, Payara / Glassfish, Linux server admin

    • Maven multi mdule project setup and development

    • Git with Bitbucket, Cde versioning (Git/SVN)

    • IntelliJ IDE

    • JSON

    • Jenkins with Build Pipelines

    • Trubleshooting

    • Perfrming production and integration deployments

  • Experience in operational support on legacy systems with specific SLA agreements (timelines) based on the priority of the ticket

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

  • OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)

  • XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)

  • Servlets

  • JQuery

  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

  • HTTP Session management and persistence

  • Code quality with Sonar

  • Nexus

  • Junit with unit and integration tests

  • Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above

  • Debugging remote services

  • Knowledge of Connect Direct

  • Knowledge of PIX

  • AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

  • QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)

  • Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)

  • DevOps

  • Problem solving capabilities

  • Ability to work as part of a team

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / stakeholders

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Above-board work ethics

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and stakeholders when required

Desired Skills:

  • o Java 1.7 & 8+ and 11 beneficial
  • o Angular
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • • OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design

