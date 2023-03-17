Full Stack Java Developer (1344) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes
- Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support and maintenance
- 2nd and 3rd level support of the application
- Technical Lifecycle Management of the product
- Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Assisting with business cases and technical user story input
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements / defect
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements
- Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover
- Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance
- Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives
- Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence
- Perform Code & Peer Reviews
- Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies
- Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting
- Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging
- System testing/parallel runs
- Ensure user sign-off
- Prepare Production deployment artefacts
- Prepare Production deployment plan documents
- Preparation of technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- System implementation / deployment & release activities
- Production support & hyper-care after production deployments
- Willing and able to travel internationally if required
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.
- 8 to 10+ years Development Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Full Stack development skills:
- Java 1.7 & 8+ and 11 beneficial
- API Develpment, Calling and creating REST & SOAP services, RESTful APIs, SoapUI
- Angular, JavaScript, Typescript
- Struts, Quarkus
- HTML, CSS 2, CSS3
- CDI
- DB admin, design, develpment, stored procedures, patching, etc
- Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2, MQS
- Stred procedures, SQL with Oracle, Tables and Views, Postgres
- Linux & VM setup and peration
- Apache 2.4+, Weblgic 12.2+, Payara / Glassfish, Linux server admin
- Maven multi mdule project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket, Cde versioning (Git/SVN)
- IntelliJ IDE
- JSON
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Trubleshooting
- Perfrming production and integration deployments
- Experience in operational support on legacy systems with specific SLA agreements (timelines) based on the priority of the ticket
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)
- XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)
- Servlets
- JQuery
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above
- Debugging remote services
- Knowledge of Connect Direct
- Knowledge of PIX
- AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
- QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)
- Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)
- DevOps
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / stakeholders
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and stakeholders when required
Desired Skills:
