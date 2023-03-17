Functional Analyst

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science Experience in Retail (Desirable)

Experience

Experience in Retail or Supply Chain (Desirable)

Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5 years

Understanding of cloud technology

Agile / Scrum Toolsets

3-5 years as a Functional Analyst

3-5 years SQL experience

Sales force experience (desirable)

3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications

Knowledge & Skills

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Proficient in Excel/run Macros

Team player that can hit the ground running

Handle pressure, adjust quickly and changing environment

Desired Skills:

functional analyst

SQL

Agile

atlassian

cloud technology

devops

Retail

Supply Chain

