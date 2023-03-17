Functional Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Mar 17, 2023

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science Experience in Retail (Desirable)

Experience

Experience in Retail or Supply Chain (Desirable)
Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5 years
Understanding of cloud technology
Agile / Scrum Toolsets
3-5 years as a Functional Analyst
3-5 years SQL experience
Sales force experience (desirable)
3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications

Knowledge & Skills

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian
Proficient in Excel/run Macros
Team player that can hit the ground running
Handle pressure, adjust quickly and changing environment

Desired Skills:

  • functional analyst
  • SQL
  • Agile
  • atlassian
  • cloud technology
  • devops
  • Retail
  • Supply Chain

