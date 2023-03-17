Java Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Randburg

Responsibilities
- You will be working with a team of very technically strong individuals who are working on delivering high quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving
- Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
Ability to solve unique technical problems
Work independently when required
- Continuously learn and improve skills
- Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard
Minimum Requirements
Minimum 5 years working experience in a Java Developer role.
4 years working in a bank.
- 6 years experience in JAVA 8+
- Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development
- 4 years Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)
- Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational database management system
- Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
- 5 years experience in libraries like Angular, JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- 6 years Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
- Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
- Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g. Junit, mockito)
- Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
- Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly
- Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well
- Familiar with Docker, OpenShift or Rancher.
Must-have Skills (Mandatory Skills):
- Include minimum years of experience required per skill
- Experience working with Microservices Architecture(At least 4 years)
- SpringBoot (At least 4 years)
- Container Architecture : Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)
- Experience working Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases : PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.
- Strong grasp of Java 8+
Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):
- Experience with message Brokers: ActiveMQ
- Experience with Event Streaming: Kafka
- Experience with Event Driven Architecture
- Experience building cloud ready Applications : AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
You will be part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud native Java architectures. You should be comfortable authoring an supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications all the way to production. This also means you’ll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.