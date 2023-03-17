Java Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Randburg

Responsibilities

You will be working with a team of very technically strong individuals who are working on delivering high quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving

Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Ability to solve unique technical problems

Work independently when required

Continuously learn and improve skills

Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 5 years working experience in a Java Developer role.

4 years working in a bank.

6 years experience in JAVA 8+

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development

4 years Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)

Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

5 years experience in libraries like Angular, JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

6 years Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g. Junit, mockito)

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly

Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

Familiar with Docker, OpenShift or Rancher.

Must-have Skills (Mandatory Skills):

Include minimum years of experience required per skill

Experience working with Microservices Architecture(At least 4 years)

SpringBoot (At least 4 years)

Container Architecture : Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Experience working Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases : PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.

Strong grasp of Java 8+

Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):

Experience with message Brokers: ActiveMQ

Experience with Event Streaming: Kafka

Experience with Event Driven Architecture

Experience building cloud ready Applications : AWS

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Java 8

Spring Framework

Core Java

Mockito

angular

Kubernetes

Docker

SOAP

RestUI

AWS

Azure

CI/CD

SQL

OpenShift

Rancher

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

You will be part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud native Java architectures. You should be comfortable authoring an supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications all the way to production. This also means you’ll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

