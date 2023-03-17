Project Manager (Refrigeration)

Mar 17, 2023

  • 5 years Project management / co-ordination, planning and management in the Refrigeration Industry
  • Identify possible refrigeration systems sales opportunities within the retail and commercial environments
  • Manage customer expectations and relationships
  • Communicate project timelines to production team
  • Manage project resources and budget
  • Effective collaboration with customer project management team
  • Manage overall project quality
  • Inspect & sign-off project before handing over to customer

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Refrigeration
  • Budgets
  • commercial refrigeration
  • MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

