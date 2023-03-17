Project Manager (Refrigeration)

- 5 years Project management / co-ordination, planning and management in the Refrigeration Industry
- Identify possible refrigeration systems sales opportunities within the retail and commercial environments
- Manage customer expectations and relationships
- Communicate project timelines to production team
- Manage project resources and budget
- Effective collaboration with customer project management team
- Manage overall project quality
- Inspect & sign-off project before handing over to customer
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Refrigeration
- Budgets
- commercial refrigeration
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric