Senior Java Developer (2173 & 2174) KG

Mar 17, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Core Role tasks and responsibilities

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • User training

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • System audits

  • Users sign off

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Eliciting requirements

  • Requirement’s organisation

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Requirement’s analysis

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • 5 years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise

  • Java 8

  • J2EE

  • JDBC

  • Junit

  • JPQL

  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

  • Jenkins

  • JavaScript / Typescript

  • Maven

  • Gradle

  • PostgreSQL

  • AWS Cloud

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Web and digital project experience

  • Agile working experience

  • Webpack

  • SonarQube

Desired Skills:

