Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Develop and maintain web services using Java EE technologies
- Design, develop, and maintain highly scalable applications and services using Java EE and Angular technologies
- Develop and maintain databases using Java EE technologies.
- Create and maintain technical documentation.
- Analyse and optimize applications for performance
Requirements
- 8+ years of experience developing applications and services using Java EE technologies. Customer is currently on Java EE7
- Strong knowledge of Angular front-end technologies. Angular 4+ experience is required. Currently the customer is on
- Angular 10.
- Strong knowledge of Java EE technologies, databases, web services, and software development processes.
- Strong knowledge in Enterprise Beans, such as Session Beans and Entity Beans. Needs to be able to write it from scratch.
- Strong knowledge in SQL queries with the ability to read and code complex queries.
- Basic knowledge around Kubernetes services will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java EE7
- SQL
- Angular 4
- Beans
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years