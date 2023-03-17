Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 17, 2023

  • Develop and maintain web services using Java EE technologies
  • Design, develop, and maintain highly scalable applications and services using Java EE and Angular technologies
  • Develop and maintain databases using Java EE technologies.
  • Create and maintain technical documentation.
  • Analyse and optimize applications for performance

Requirements

  • 8+ years of experience developing applications and services using Java EE technologies. Customer is currently on Java EE7
  • Strong knowledge of Angular front-end technologies. Angular 4+ experience is required. Currently the customer is on
  • Angular 10.
  • Strong knowledge of Java EE technologies, databases, web services, and software development processes.
  • Strong knowledge in Enterprise Beans, such as Session Beans and Entity Beans. Needs to be able to write it from scratch.
  • Strong knowledge in SQL queries with the ability to read and code complex queries.
  • Basic knowledge around Kubernetes services will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE7
  • SQL
  • Angular 4
  • Beans

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

