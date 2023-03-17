Senior SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join our client, an Entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. The position is fully remote.

Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification;

5+ years experience;

Always on, High availabillity (set up, config and maintain) – must be willing to work overtime when required;

SQL Cluster experience (set up, config and maintain);

Proficient and experienced in Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lakes

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills;

Understanding of Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise-level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting;

Development skills in SQL, including Transact SQL (data extraction & manipulation, report writing, and SQL query troubleshooting);

Writing and tuning stored procedures will be advantageous;

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies will be advantageous;

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology;

Risk management/risk mitigation skills;

Own reliable transport and valid Driver’s License

Fully Bilingual – English and Afrikaans

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

SQL

Azure Data Factory

Azure Synapse

Azure Data Lakes

Azure

Microsoft Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

