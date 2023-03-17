Software Quality Engineer (Junior)

Our client in the financial services is looking for Software Quality Engineers on a contract basis.

You job will be to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Job Description

Key Responsibilities:



Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success:

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Tools include: Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE. Optional ISTQB certification.

Skills:

Agile Concepts

Agile Development

Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge

Object Orientation

Testing Principles and Processes



3-5 Years experience

Desired Skills:

QA

Testing

J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position