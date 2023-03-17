SSE revenue rockets

The worldwide Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew by nearly $1-billion in 2022, representing 38% growth as enterprise embrace cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user’s access to those applications.

“The pandemic fueled the need for cloud-based applications as employees shifted from working in the office to working anywhere. As employees return to the office, whether full-time or in a hybrid arrangement, cloud-based applications are here to stay and require solutions like SSE to secure,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director: network security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group.

“SSEs are combining multiple security capabilities, such as CASB, firewall, SWG, and ZTNA, into an integrated platform that can protect all aspects of cloud applications.”

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report include:

* SSE market is crowded with over 20 vendors.

* The top three SSE vendors owned 58% of the market by revenue in 2022 and were Cisco, Broadcom/Symantec, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order).

* Firewall 2022 revenue exceeded $12-billion for the first time on solid double-digit growth.

* The top three firewall vendors by revenue in 2022 were Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order).