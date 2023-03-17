Storage, channel strategy drive Lenovo growth

Fueled by strong market momentum in edge-to-cloud servers, storage, and software, Lenovo is transforming into a full-service solutions provider with expansion across its infrastructure solutions portfolio.

Lenovo has also seen more than 100% year-over-year growth in the all-flash array (AFA) category and 22% growth in midrange storage, while the Lenovo TruScale infrastructure as-a-service also grew more than 600% year on year.

“Lenovo is committed to being the industry’s most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation,” says Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Our tremendous growth in the market, now becoming the number one storage provider in price bands less than $25 000, underscores the trust customers and partners have placed in Lenovo through our channel-centric strategy.

“The breadth of our data management portfolio is continuing to expand with our recently announced WEKA solutions, custom cloud storage solutions, and an ever-increasing software defined portfolio.”

Marco Pozzoni, director of EMEA storage sales at Lenovo, comments: “Retaining number one ranking in the entry storage market in EMEA for a second quarter exemplifies the trust our partners and customers have in Lenovo Data Management solutions.

“We are growing and delivering results through consistency, reliability, and partnerships with smart and innovative solutions that help customers better monetize their data in multiple industries across the region.”

New storage solutions from Lenovo include D4390 High Density JBOD for Software Defined Storage and ThinkSystem DM Systems 9.12 Software Release.

The Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners and a channel-centric commitment enable partners to easily access the full breadth and depth of the Lenovo portfolio across services and solutions, infrastructure, and intelligent devices. The framework helps partners to strengthen their position in the market and better respond to customer needs.