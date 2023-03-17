Veeam announces ProPartner Award winners

Veeam Software has announced the winners of the Veeam ProPartner Awards for 2022.

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner value-added resellers (VARs) and Veeam cloud and service provider (VCSP) partners.

Lisa Strydom, senior manager: channel and alliances for Africa at Veeam Africa, says: “2022 added to the challenges businesses were already facing as they emerged from the global pandemic. Chief among them was the ever-present and rising incidence of ransomware attacks, that left only 14% of Middle East & Africa (MEA) organisations unaffected. With secure, immutable backups the last line of defence against ransomware, protecting enterprise IT across all ecosystems is essential to keep businesses running.

“Satisfying the myriad demands modern business processes and exposures place upon our customers needs a multi-faceted network of ProPartners with a rich variety of competencies, and Veeam has the best in the business.

Their skills, underpinned by the Veeam Data Platform – a single solution to protect Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes applications – gives customers the resilience, availability and business outcomes they need.

“I am proud of our fantastic local ProPartner network, without whom we would not enjoy the success that we do. As a 100% channel-focused organisation, our Africa ProPartner Award winners have delivered exceptional results through close collaboration in 2022. It is my pleasure to thank them for their loyalty, excellence and trust in Veeam.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2022 Veeam ProPartner Awards:

* The Value Added Reseller of the Year, South Africa: Datacentrix www.datacentrix.co.za – for partners (VARs) who have demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2022.

* The Best Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 Reselling Partner, South Africa: First Technology KZN – for partners (VARs) who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for M365 deals in 2022.

* The Best Kasten Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa: Datacentrix- for partners (VARs) who closed the most successful Kasten deals in 2022.

* The Best SMB Reselling Partner of the Year, South Africa: Datacentrix – for partners (VARs) who close the greatest number of SMB deals in 2022.

* The Best VCSP Partner of the Year, South Africa: Saicom – for partners who made a great contribution to the popularisation of cloud technologies in 2022 and are meeting the requirements of biggest points consumption growth, certifications, product diversity.

* The Best Veeam Backup for M365 VCSP Partner, South Africa: Silicon Sky – partners (VCPSs) who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for M365 deals in 2022.

* The Best Kasten VCSP Partner of the Year, South Africa: Cyberlogic – for partners (VCPs) who closed the most successful Kasten deals in 2022.

* The Value Added Reseller of the Year, Rest of Africa: Blanche Birger – for partners (VARs) who have demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2022.

* The Best Veeam Backup for M365 VCSP Partner, Rest of Africa: Evail – partners (VCPSs) who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for M365 deals in 2022.

* The Best Kasten Reselling Partner of the Year, Rest of Africa: Business Connexion Namibia – for partners (VARs) who closed the most successful Kasten deals in 2022.

* The Best SMB Reselling Partner of the Year, Rest of Africa: Blanche Birger – for partners (VARs) who close the greatest number of SMB deals in 2022.

* The Best VCSP Partner of the Year, Rest of Africa: Layer3 – for partners who made a great contribution to the popularization of cloud technologies in 2022 and are meeting the following requirements – biggest points consumption growth, certifications, product diversity.

* The Best Veeam Backup for M365 VCSP Partner, Rest of Africa: Complete Enterprise Solutions – partners (VCPSs) who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for M365 deals in 2022.

* The Aggregator of the Year Award, Sub-Saharan Africa: First Distribution – for the aggregator who achieved the most growth and drove the most effective cloud business during 2022.

* The Distributor of the Year Award, Sub-Saharan Africa: Axiz – for the distributor who achieved the most growth & drove the most effective distribution support and business during 2022.