LUBRICATION TECHNICAL SUPPORT – FIELD ENGINEER at Outside Capital – Limpopo

The incumbent is required to fulfill the following criteria:

Technical qualification – Matric + National Diploma (T3 or BTech) in Mechanical engineering or equivalent

One of the following:

5 year experience in mechanical engineering / mining environment

or 5 year experience in technical lubricants sales or lubricant technical support to mining customers and or similar experience.

Comprehensive mechanical know-how of engines, transmission, hydraulic and or typical mining and or manufacturing equipment,

Sound knowledge of fuel & lubricant specifications and in-depth knowledge of TSA and competitors’ products.

Previous experience in mechanical maintenance, bulk lubrication equipment, and filtration would be a requirement.

Management, Negotiation, Analytical thinking, and presentation skills and mining industry experience.

The following would be advantageous:

STLE – CLS certification or ICML – MLT1 & MLT2 or MLA1 & MLA2, Systematic Failure analysis, SAIT Lubrication Engineer

Qualifications in Condition monitoring – Oil Analysis, Vibration Monitoring, Thermography.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Change Management

Continuous Improvement

Audit

Sales Support

Analysis

Training & Development

Reporting

Pricing

Asset Management

Presentation Skills

Performance Management

Performance Analysis

Site Management

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. They are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, they continue to grow and push boundaries in the energy sector.

