LUBRICATION TECHNICAL SUPPORT – FIELD ENGINEER at Outside Capital

The incumbent is required to fulfill the following criteria:
- Technical qualification – Matric + National Diploma (T3 or BTech) in Mechanical engineering or equivalent
-
One of the following:
-
5 year experience in mechanical engineering / mining environment
-
or 5 year experience in technical lubricants sales or lubricant technical support to mining customers and or similar experience.
-
Comprehensive mechanical know-how of engines, transmission, hydraulic and or typical mining and or manufacturing equipment,
- Sound knowledge of fuel & lubricant specifications and in-depth knowledge of TSA and competitors’ products.
- Previous experience in mechanical maintenance, bulk lubrication equipment, and filtration would be a requirement.
- Management, Negotiation, Analytical thinking, and presentation skills and mining industry experience.
The following would be advantageous:
- STLE – CLS certification or ICML – MLT1 & MLT2 or MLA1 & MLA2, Systematic Failure analysis, SAIT Lubrication Engineer
- Qualifications in Condition monitoring – Oil Analysis, Vibration Monitoring, Thermography.
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Change Management
- Continuous Improvement
- Audit
- Sales Support
- Analysis
- Training & Development
- Reporting
- Pricing
- Asset Management
- Presentation Skills
- Performance Management
- Performance Analysis
- Site Management
- Technical Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. They are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, they continue to grow and push boundaries in the energy sector.