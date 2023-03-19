Business Intelligence Developer

Mar 19, 2023

Please note: This is a remote position, however, you would need to go into the office one day a week.

As a BI Developer, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving our Business Intelligence (BI) system. The ideal candidate will have a Bsc Degree and a detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL. Additionally, you must possess a detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product. You should have experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Participate in design sessions with customers to develop dashboards and reports
  • Provide first-level support to customers by understanding their requests, investigating and solving issues
  • Interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems
  • Participate in team planning sessions

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
  • Detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL
  • Detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product
  • Experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • Software Development
  • web applications
  • UML

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

