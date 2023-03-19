Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Please note: This is a remote position, however, you would need to go into the office one day a week.
As a BI Developer, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving our Business Intelligence (BI) system. The ideal candidate will have a Bsc Degree and a detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL. Additionally, you must possess a detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product. You should have experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI.
Key Responsibilities:
- Participate in design sessions with customers to develop dashboards and reports
- Provide first-level support to customers by understanding their requests, investigating and solving issues
- Interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems
- Participate in team planning sessions
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
- Detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL
- Detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product
- Experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- SQL
- Software Development
- web applications
- UML
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree