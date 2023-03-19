Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Please note: This is a remote position, however, you would need to go into the office one day a week.

As a BI Developer, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving our Business Intelligence (BI) system. The ideal candidate will have a Bsc Degree and a detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL. Additionally, you must possess a detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product. You should have experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in design sessions with customers to develop dashboards and reports

Provide first-level support to customers by understanding their requests, investigating and solving issues

Interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems

Participate in team planning sessions

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

Detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL

Detailed understanding of JavaScript and working with Integrat, our back-end ETL product

Experience in dashboard design and working with Power BI

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

Javascript

SQL

Software Development

web applications

UML

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position