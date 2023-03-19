LISP ADMINISTRATOR at HR Options – Western Cape Cape Town

Your Matric and understanding of collective investments or 3 years’ experience in similar type role will enable you to fulfil the following duties:
- Managing the LISP Mailbox
- Investigating LISP queries as they come in and providing statements to LISPs
- Opening of LISP Client Accounts
- Adding Funds to LISP Platforms and ongoing maintenance of accounts which includes completing the fund loading templates and sending to the LISP contact with all required information needed to load the funds on the LISP platform. Managing and staying on top of the process.
- Following up and keep track of the loading of funds on platforms
- Managing the LISP Relationships
- Keeping record and maintaining records of what funds are on the LISP platforms
- Logging of LISP queries on Silica AWD and following up on them until they are successfully resolved
- Completing and confirming audit confirmations for Auditors
- Coruscate o Loading Funds on Coruscate and managing the Fund Database
- Obtaining and loading the month end data on Coruscate
- Managing User Access
- Communicating with Partners on the data
- End to End managing the Ballot process to LISPs
- End to End process of Fund Change notifications to LISPs
- Loading funds and managing fund changes on Silica
- Fund amalgamations
- Statements and queries to LISPS
- Managing Finswitch linking
- Refunds to clients from our bank accounts
- Adhoc LISP related duties
- Rebate Calculations, checks and maintenance
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Excel
- Investment industry