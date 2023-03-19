LISP ADMINISTRATOR at HR Options – Western Cape Cape Town

Your Matric and understanding of collective investments or 3 years’ experience in similar type role will enable you to fulfil the following duties:

Managing the LISP Mailbox

Investigating LISP queries as they come in and providing statements to LISPs

Opening of LISP Client Accounts

Adding Funds to LISP Platforms and ongoing maintenance of accounts which includes completing the fund loading templates and sending to the LISP contact with all required information needed to load the funds on the LISP platform. Managing and staying on top of the process.

Following up and keep track of the loading of funds on platforms

Managing the LISP Relationships

Keeping record and maintaining records of what funds are on the LISP platforms

Logging of LISP queries on Silica AWD and following up on them until they are successfully resolved

Completing and confirming audit confirmations for Auditors

Coruscate o Loading Funds on Coruscate and managing the Fund Database Obtaining and loading the month end data on Coruscate Managing User Access Communicating with Partners on the data

End to End managing the Ballot process to LISPs

End to End process of Fund Change notifications to LISPs

Loading funds and managing fund changes on Silica

Fund amalgamations

Statements and queries to LISPS

Managing Finswitch linking

Refunds to clients from our bank accounts

Adhoc LISP related duties

Rebate Calculations, checks and maintenance

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

Excel

Investment industry

