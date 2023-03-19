Software Developer

As a Full Stack Developer, you will participate in the development of web applications. The ideal candidate will have a Bsc Degree and a detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL. You should also have a detailed understanding of JavaScript, including working with frameworks like Angular and [URL Removed] and Node.js. Additionally, you will be expected to develop and interpret UML designs and interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems. You will also participate in team planning sessions.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in the development of web applications

Develop and interpret UML designs

Participate in team planning sessions

Interact with team members and customers to effectively identify and solve problems

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field

Detailed understanding of SQL and working with PostgreSQL

Detailed understanding of JavaScript, including working with frameworks like Angular and [URL Removed] and Node.js

Experience in developing web applications

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

SQL

Nest.js

Node.js

Web applications

UML

Planning

Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

