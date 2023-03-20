Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An excellent permanent opportunity to work with a leader in the Human Resources space has become available for an Angular Developer.
If working with the latest technologies and fully remotely is at the top of your list, then waste no time – applications are welcome.
You’ll need a customer-first mindset and the following skills to succeed in this role:
Experience required:
- A degree of experience with RESTful API integration
- At least 3 to 5 years previous work experience as an AngularJS developer
- 8 years development experience in total
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code
- Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt
- Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications
- In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript
- In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces
- Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI
- Fundamental knowledge of SEO
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngluarJS
About the role and KPA’s
- Design, plan and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces
- Identify issues with front-end code and rectify them te resolve bugs
- Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and apply continuous improvement
- Complete unit testing and all related technical documentation for a fully functional front end application
- Ensure high performance across all platforms, including desktop, mobile responsiveness and full mobile app
- Work within a cross-functional team to deliver towards a common goal in an agile way of work
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML