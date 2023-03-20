Back end developer

- Database design and development
- User interface design and development
- Software development and unit testing
- Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
- Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts
- Research and investigate new technologies
- Log analytics
Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Server
- MySQL
- C#
- .NET 6
- XML
- SOAP
- WCF
- RESTful API’s
- HTML5
- Angular
- JavaScript
- JSON
- Stored Procedures
- SSIS
- Message Queues (RabbitMQ)
- Visual Studio
- TFS
- Azure DevOps
- GIT
- Amazon EC2
- Amazon S3
- Amazon VPC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
We follow SOLID principles and use the full Microsoft stack predominately C#, .NET 6, Angular and MS SQL. We have some excitingprojects on the go of which we are migrating our software to a web-based platform with API First architecture. We have multiple integrations with 3rd parties for critical core business [URL Removed] collaborate, we innovate, we ask questions, we think of better ways to do things, we do the occasional quiz to broaden our horizons, we take pride in what we do, we drink coffee, we display a sense of humour, and we allow each other to make mistakes and learn from it. Above all, we trust each other, and we hold one another accountable for what we want to achieve as a [URL Removed] team is big and diverse, so you will be able to learn from others, with plenty of room for growth. Our team enjoys working in a vibrant environment where everyone is challenged and values knowledge exchange. We have a passion for continuous learning and self-development. We always strive to help each other grow