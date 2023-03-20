Back end developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Database design and development

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts

Research and investigate new technologies

Log analytics

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

MySQL

C#

.NET 6

XML

SOAP

WCF

RESTful API’s

HTML5

Angular

JavaScript

JSON

Stored Procedures

SSIS

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

Visual Studio

TFS

Azure DevOps

GIT

Amazon EC2

Amazon S3

Amazon VPC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We follow SOLID principles and use the full Microsoft stack predominately C#, .NET 6, Angular and MS SQL. We have some excitingprojects on the go of which we are migrating our software to a web-based platform with API First architecture. We have multiple integrations with 3rd parties for critical core business [URL Removed] collaborate, we innovate, we ask questions, we think of better ways to do things, we do the occasional quiz to broaden our horizons, we take pride in what we do, we drink coffee, we display a sense of humour, and we allow each other to make mistakes and learn from it. Above all, we trust each other, and we hold one another accountable for what we want to achieve as a [URL Removed] team is big and diverse, so you will be able to learn from others, with plenty of room for growth. Our team enjoys working in a vibrant environment where everyone is challenged and values knowledge exchange. We have a passion for continuous learning and self-development. We always strive to help each other grow

