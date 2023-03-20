Business Analyst – Global Markets

HYBRID Position – 2 days office / 3 days remote
Contract duration: 12 months
Legal Requirements: S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID and clear credit and criminal records.
Project: Collateral Management and Security Financing
Required Qualifications & Experience:
- 5 – 10 years’ Business Analysis experience in banking arena
- Degree preferred – in either finance, IT, banking or relevant
- Global / Capital Markets products and business environment experience – bond / repo / securities trading and settlements process understanding
- Murex trading system – no need to be able to code in MX, but understand how the system work and how system can be improved / processes can be improved to benefit business
Other:
- Knowledge across margining and collateral management, including technologies and processes (nice-to-have)
- Knowledge of Money Market Products (Certificates of Deposit (CDs) / Commercial Paper / Banker’s Acceptances / Eurodollars / Repo’s)
- Collateral Management exposure (systems / operations) preferred
- Knowledge of Debt Securities (Floating Rate Notes (FRNs) / Bonds / Preferred Stock / Commercial Paper / Mortgage-backed Securities
- Knowledge of Derivative Products (Futures / Forwards / Swaps / Options)
- Process and technological competence
Profile:
- Attention to detail
- Conceptual / big picture thinking
- Problem solving
- Customer Service Orientation
- Influencing and impacting (including negotiation)
- Knowledge sharing
- Developing people
- Leadership commitment
- Drive for results
- Verbal and written communication
- Learning agility
Responsibilities:
- Stakeholder relationship Management
- Requirements elicitation and root cause analysis
- Solution Project Delivery – which includes but is not limited to:
- Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.
- Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.
- Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
- Coordinate and where required participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional or process specifications.
- Participate in post project implementation review.
- Provide input into compiling or write system manuals where required.
- Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.
- Prioritize requirements (critical and non-critical) with Project Manager to identify project deliverables and time frames.
- Teamwork, self-management & alignment with group values
Outputs:
Customer Stakeholder management:
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements are delivered.
- Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.
- Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.
Process Analytics:
- Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems.
- Analyse existing processes and facilitate improvements with stakeholders.
- Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable.
- Document business/functional requirements.
- Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible solution to meet requirements.
- Work with business stakeholders to define metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
Projects:
- Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.
- Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.
- Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
- Coordinate and where required participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional or process specifications.
- Participate in post project implementation review.
- Provide input into compiling or write system manuals where required.
- Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.
- Prioritize requirements (critical and non-critical) with Project Manager to identify project deliverables and time frames.
- Configure various systems to meet requirements.
Teamwork:
- Self-management:
- Demonstrates pride in the organization’s brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise.
- Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.
- Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.
- Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others.
- Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities.
- Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices.
- Teamwork:
- Continually share debate and communicate learnings.
- Flag and debate issues constructively.
- Contribute to a friendly co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.
- Be sensitive to other’s feelings needs values views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ).
Desired Skills:
- Money Markets
- Murex
- Business Analysis
- Collateral Management
- Process Mapping
- Stakeholder Management
- Requirements Elicitation
- Process Analytics
- Workshop Facilitation
- Business Requirements
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Large Banking Project