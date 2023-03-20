C#.Net Core Developer

Mar 20, 2023

Looking for a C# .Net Core Developer to join a remote team working on major projects. Team collaboration and team spirit is MUST.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • Angular

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

