Mar 20, 2023

CNC Programmer
R 130 per hour dependent on skills and qualifications

Qualified Toolmaker is preferred. Successful incumbent will be required to write the machining program and operate a CNC machine. Experience using Autodesk Inventor or Fusion packages on the machining side required.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 March 2023

Desired Skills:

  • CNC programming
  • Tool making
  • CNC operation
  • Autodesk Inventor
  • Fusion Packages
  • Machining
  • CNC Machine
  • Machining Program

