CNC Programmer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

CNC Programmer

R 130 per hour dependent on skills and qualifications

Qualified Toolmaker is preferred. Successful incumbent will be required to write the machining program and operate a CNC machine. Experience using Autodesk Inventor or Fusion packages on the machining side required.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 March 2023

Desired Skills:

CNC programming

Tool making

CNC operation

Autodesk Inventor

Fusion Packages

Machining

CNC Machine

Machining Program

