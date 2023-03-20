Dell strengthens security portfolio

Dell Technologies has announced new security services and solutions to help organisations protect against threats, respond to attacks and secure their devices, systems and clouds.

Seventy-two percent of IT business leaders and professionals believe the changing working world exposes their organization to even greater risk. The highly distributed IT environment creates new opportunities for cybercriminals and require organisations to transform their approach to securing and recovering their data and systems.

“Security is embedded in Dell’s DNA. It’s built into our designs, infrastructure, supply chain and our products,” says Matt Baker, senior vice-president of corporate strategy at Dell Technologies. “Our growing portfolio of security services and solutions is helping organisations tackle their toughest security challenges and addressing the increasing complexity of how they stay secure across networks, devices and systems. We’re helping customers double down on resilience in a challenging environment.”

Dell is expanding the capabilities of its MDR offering with Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus, a fully managed security operations solution that helps organisations prevent, respond and recover from security threats.

With Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus, Dell protects endpoints, infrastructure, software, hardware and clouds by:

* Delivering 24×7 threat detection and investigation while also identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing patching.

* Conducting breach and attack simulations to ensure an organization’s existing security controls, including web or email gateway settings, are configured and working properly.

* Carrying out penetration testing to find vulnerable pathways into an organization’s environment utilizing the same techniques seasoned hackers use, flagging potentially suspicious activity and recommending security posture improvements.

* Providing year-round cybersecurity training in concise, easy-to-learn modules to improve employee awareness of risks and encourage best practices.

* Offering Incident Recovery Care to quickly deploy certified experts to assess a security incident and get the customer back to business if a breach occurs.

In addition to a managed services approach, Dell empowers organisations to design, manage and secure their own IT environments, offering more choice in cybersecurity software with the addition of CrowdStrike Falcon into its SafeGuard and Response portfolio.

With CrowdStrike’s industry leading cloud native platform, organisations can access an extended suite of defenses that accelerate threat investigation and response to protect critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Giving organisations an additional boost of confidence with integration between Dell’s PC design and supply chain, Dell is launching a cloud-based version of its Secured Component Verification (SCV) offering. The enhanced solution gives enterprise customers added security assurance that their PCs arrive as they were ordered and built from the factory.

Secured Component Verification on Cloud helps reduce the risk of product tampering of Dell commercial PCs. Dell generates a digital certificate, stored in a secure cloud environment, that documents key PC components in the factory. Upon delivery, IT teams can review the PCs against their corresponding certificates to verify component integrity.

To help organisations prepare for a potential cybersecurity event, Dell is introducing Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Cyber Recovery. The new service streamlines the implementation and operation of a more secure, isolated Cyber Recovery vault so organiz=sations can protect critical data and maintain business continuity.

Joining Dell’s growing portfolio of cyber recovery solutions and services, PSX for Cyber Recovery is the first standardised, outcome-based service available within the new PSX family. Companies can choose from three levels of assistance based on their needs.

* Ready includes planning workshops, installation and configuration of a Dell Cyber Recovery vault, a runbook, a success plan and cybersecurity skills training.

* Optimise adds quarterly vault assessments, recommendations for the environment, including updates, patches and policies, and assisted restore test simulations.

* Operate adds ongoing operational assistance to monitor and investigate activity, initiate corrective actions and provide support in the event of a cyberattack.