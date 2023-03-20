Firmware Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 20, 2023

Looking for an outstanding Embedded Firmware Engineer to deliver new secure applications for a variety of product variations. Candidate will be responsible for designing and developing new applications, enhancing existing applications, solving problems, and resolving defects..
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • c/C++
  • Python
  • Low-Level Interfaces

