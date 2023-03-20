Front End Developer

Purpose of The Role:The purpose of the Software Developer is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes as well as the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

– Database design and development

– User interface design and development

– Software development and unit testing

– Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

– Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts

– Research and investigate new technologies

– Log analytics

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

– Technical and problem-solving abilities

– Pro-active and collaborative team player

– High attention to detail

– Passion for continuous learning and self-development

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment

Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Solid experience with software: C#; .NET 6, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Experience in Financial Transactional systems (advantageous)

Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

.NET 6

XML

SOAP

WCF

RESTful API’s

HTML5

Angular

JavaScript

JSON

Stored Procedures

SSIS

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

Visual Studio

TFS

Azure DevOps

GIT

Amazon EC2

Amazon S3

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position