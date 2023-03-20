Intermediate Analyst Programmer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Introduction
Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description
- Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements
o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
- Maintain and support existing systems
o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Ensures effective operations
o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Minimum requirements
- 3 year IT Diploma
- Specific analysis and development skills
- Project management methodology
- Relevant business process context knowledge
Additional Criteria
- 3-5 years programming/analyst programming experience
- Microsoft SQL experience
- Exposure to JDA and ECS applications will be beneficial
- Knowledge of our client’s IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
- Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL