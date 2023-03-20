Intermediate Analyst Programmer at Kwena

Mar 20, 2023

Introduction

Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description

  • Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

  • Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

  • Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma
  • Specific analysis and development skills
  • Project management methodology
  • Relevant business process context knowledge

Additional Criteria

  • 3-5 years programming/analyst programming experience
  • Microsoft SQL experience
  • Exposure to JDA and ECS applications will be beneficial
  • Knowledge of our client’s IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
  • Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft SQL

