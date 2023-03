Manual Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Manual Testers required for the banking evironment. These are contract roles with an inital period of 6 months. This is a work from home and could possibly change in the future.

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

About The Employer:

Our Banking Client is seekign Manual Testers for an initial 6 month contract and renewable based on performance.

