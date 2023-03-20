Nvidia accelerates neural graphics PC gaming

Ahead of this week’s Game Developers Conference (GDC), Nvidia has announced an expanded game roster and new developer plug-ins for Nvidia DLSS 3.

The latest version of Nvidia’s AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology is now supported in an assortment of blockbuster games and franchises, and being integrated into Unreal Engine, one of the world’s most popular game engines. The company is also publicly releasing the DLSS Frame Generation plug-in to further ease developer adoption of the technology.

“Neural graphics has revolutionized gaming since its introduction with Nvidia DLSS, and we’re now taking it to new heights,” says Matt Wuebbling, vice-president of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. “PC gaming super-franchises such as Diablo and Forza Horizon and Bethesda’s new Redfall are raising the bar for image quality with stunning graphics while using DLSS to keep gameplay smooth as silk.”

Since its launch in 2018, Nvidia DLSS has driven a neural graphics revolution in PC gaming. Neural graphics intertwines AI and graphics to create an accelerated rendering pipeline that continuously learns and improves. Instead of natively rendering every pixel in a frame, DLSS allows the game to render one-eighth of the pixels then uses AI and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to reconstruct the rest of the pixels, multiplying frame rates, while delivering crisp, high-quality images that rival native resolution.

To date, over 270 games and applications use Nvidia DLSS as an AI-powered performance accelerator. DLSS 3, the latest version of the technology, is available in 28 released games and has been adopted 7-times faster than DLSS 2 in the first six months of their respective launches.

Among the games being added to the DLSS roster is Forza Horizon 5, named the best open-world racing game of all time by several media outlets and currently holding the highest rating of any racing game tracked by OpenCritic. Forza Horizon 5, which already supports ray tracing, will update to DLSS 3 on 28 March.

Redfall, Bethesda’s open-world, co-op first-person shooter from Arkane Austin, the team behind Prey and Dishonored, is launching on 2 May with DLSS 3.

In addition, Diablo IV, the latest installment of the Diablo franchise will be launching on 6 June with DLSS 3.

Nvidia will make DLSS Frame Generation plug-ins publicly available during GDC, allowing even more developers to integrate the framerate boosting technology into their games and applications.

DLSS Frame Generation will be available to access via Nvidia Streamline, an open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies the integration of super-resolution technologies in 3D games and apps.

DLSS technology is always improving through ongoing training on Nvidia’s AI supercomputer. The public release will incorporate the latest DLSS enhancements made earlier this year, including:

* DLSS Frame Generation takes better advantage of game engine data, improving user interface stability and image quality during fast movement.

* DLSS Super Resolution improves Ultra Performance mode, with finer detail stability and overall better image quality.

* DLAA improves image quality, reduces ghosting and improves edge smoothness in high-contrast scenarios.