Project Manager at Probe Integrated Mining Technologies – North West

We’re looking for a qualified Project Manager with experience in the mining industry to join our team in variety of locations such as Mokopane, Rustenburg and Kathu. You will be responsible for handling the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.

Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Allocate and Manage Project Resources.

Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution.

Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.

Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assurance.

Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.

Generates and issues regular internal and external project reporting.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations.

Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.

Creating Charts and Schedules.

Responsible for proper administration.

Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.

Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).

Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Allocate and Manage Project Resources.

Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution.

Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.

Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assurance.

Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.

Generates and issues regular internal and external project reporting.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations.

Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.

Creating Charts and Schedules.

Responsible for proper administration.

Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.

Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).

5 – 7 years previous working experience as Project Manager in Mining Environment

Degree in Project Management

PMI certification, (CAPM, PMP)

Desired Skills:

Problem solving Positive attitude Interpersonal skills Excellent communication skills A positive

confident

and determined approach Planning and Organising Stress tolerant

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

Project Management Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position