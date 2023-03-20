Python Back-end Software Engineer at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

Mar 20, 2023

About the Role:
We are looking for a Software Engineer with a difference, who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As Universal Healthcare works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable.
  • Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
  • Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
  • Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities.

What you will need?

  • Python development
  • Microservices
  • Docker OR Kubernetes
  • Azure OR Google Cloud Platform OR AWS
  • SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)
  • Experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.
  • Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.

Advantageous to have:

  • SqlAlchemy
  • Flask (1yr)
  • Kafka (1yr)
  • MongoDB (1yr)
  • Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • microservices
  • docker
  • Kubernetes
  • azure
  • AWS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • pension
  • medical aid
  • annual bonus

