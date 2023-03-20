Python Back-end Software Engineer at Universal Healthcare

About the Role:

We are looking for a Software Engineer with a difference, who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As Universal Healthcare works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable.

Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities.

What you will need?

Python development

Microservices

Docker OR Kubernetes

Azure OR Google Cloud Platform OR AWS

SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)

Experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.

Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.

Advantageous to have:

SqlAlchemy

Flask (1yr)

Kafka (1yr)

MongoDB (1yr)

Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)

Desired Skills:

Python

microservices

docker

Kubernetes

azure

AWS

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension

medical aid

annual bonus

