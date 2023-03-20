Python Back-end Software Engineer at Universal Healthcare

About the Role:
We are looking for a Software Engineer with a difference, who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As Universal Healthcare works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable.
- Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
- Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
- Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities.
What you will need?
- Python development
- Microservices
- Docker OR Kubernetes
- Azure OR Google Cloud Platform OR AWS
- SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)
- Experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.
- Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.
Advantageous to have:
- SqlAlchemy
- Flask (1yr)
- Kafka (1yr)
- MongoDB (1yr)
- Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)
Desired Skills:
- Python
- microservices
- docker
- Kubernetes
- azure
- AWS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- pension
- medical aid
- annual bonus