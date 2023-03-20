Remote Support Engineer

We are looking for a Remote Support Engineer to join our team in Randburg Pretoria.

2 years fixed Term Contract.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

A+ N+

Preferred Qualification:

MCSA

MCSE

Soft Skills

ITIL is advantageous

Experience required:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

Mobility Support Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues

Reload of machines

Network Support

Work environment:

Onsite

Physical demands:

Remote Support

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

