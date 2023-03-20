Remote Support Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Mar 20, 2023

We are looking for a Remote Support Engineer to join our team in Randburg Pretoria.

2 years fixed Term Contract.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCSA

  • MCSE

  • Soft Skills

  • ITIL is advantageous

Experience required:

  • 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Mobility Support Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms

  • VIP User Support

  • Diagnose Hardware issues

  • Reload of machines

  • Network Support

Work environment:

  • Onsite

Physical demands:

  • Remote Support

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

