Remote Support Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for a Remote Support Engineer to join our team in Randburg Pretoria.
2 years fixed Term Contract.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ N+
Preferred Qualification:
- MCSA
- MCSE
- Soft Skills
- ITIL is advantageous
Experience required:
- 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Mobility Support Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines
- Network Support
Work environment:
- Onsite
Physical demands:
- Remote Support
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML