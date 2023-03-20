Senior Analyst Programmer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction
Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of our client’s Applications. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description
- Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements
o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
o Adhere to release management and DEVOPS methodology
- Maintain and support existing systems
o Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
o Perform after hours standby
- Ensures effective operations
o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
- Provide effective people management
o Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM process
Minimum requirements
- 3 year IT Diploma or Equivalent
- A minimum of 5 years’ Oracle programming experience
- A minimum of 3 years’ Unix experience
- 3 years of Retail Knowledge
- 3 Years Experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE).
- Exposure to cloud solutions
- Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge
- SDLC and Agile Methodology experience
- Project management methodology
- General understanding of internet technologies
- Experience in relational database design
- Knowledge of our client’s IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- JDA Fulfilment
- Luminate Dynamic Edge
- cloud solutions
- Azure
- AWS
- GCP