Senior Analyst Programmer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of our client’s Applications. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

o Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

o Adhere to release management and DEVOPS methodology

Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.

o Investigate and solve complex systems issues.

o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

o Perform after hours standby

Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process

o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Provide effective people management

o Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM process

Minimum requirements

3 year IT Diploma or Equivalent

A minimum of 5 years’ Oracle programming experience

A minimum of 3 years’ Unix experience

3 years of Retail Knowledge

3 Years Experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE).

Exposure to cloud solutions

Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge

SDLC and Agile Methodology experience

Project management methodology

General understanding of internet technologies

Experience in relational database design

Knowledge of our client’s IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

JDA Fulfilment

Luminate Dynamic Edge

cloud solutions

Azure

AWS

GCP

