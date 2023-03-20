Senior Analyst Programmer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 20, 2023

Introduction

Responsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of our client’s Applications. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description

  • Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
o Adhere to release management and DEVOPS methodology

  • Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
o Perform after hours standby

  • Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

  • Provide effective people management

o Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III, and give input into the IPM process

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma or Equivalent
  • A minimum of 5 years’ Oracle programming experience
  • A minimum of 3 years’ Unix experience
  • 3 years of Retail Knowledge
  • 3 Years Experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE).
  • Exposure to cloud solutions
  • Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge
  • SDLC and Agile Methodology experience
  • Project management methodology
  • General understanding of internet technologies
  • Experience in relational database design
  • Knowledge of our client’s IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
  • Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • JDA Fulfilment
  • Luminate Dynamic Edge
  • cloud solutions
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • GCP

