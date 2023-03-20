Senior Backend Developer (C#.Net) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Job Management Software Solutions in Joburg seeks an exceptional Senior Backend Developer to lead the evolution of its product and technology stack whilst playing a significant role in this fast-growing business. Your focus will be on working with the executive and Product team to increase velocity of product development while strengthening architecture to maintain an increasing growth rate. You will have to juggle the demands of growth and stability, working hand in hand with the CTO to design, develop and execute the technology strategy. You should preferably have a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent or just excellent problem-solving skills with 7+ years’ suitable work experience including demonstrated experience of being a Senior Developer in a B2B startup product environment. Your tech tools should ideally include C#, .Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework, React, Node.js/Next.js, Azure DevOps/GIT, Ionic/Angular, SQL Server & MySQL/MariaDB.

DUTIES:

Own Backend Development.

Work with outsourced development partners.

Participate in DevOps – CI/CD.

Contribute to technology and process decisions.

Help build and improve TDD culture.

Take direct responsibility for discrete parts of system/process.

Participate in peer review initiatives.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent or just being unbelievable problem solver.

7+ Years relevant work experience.

Demonstrated experience of being a Senior Developer in a B2B startup product environment.

Tech Stack –

C#

.Net & .Net Core

Entity Framework

React

Node.js/Next.js

Azure

Azure DevOps / GIT

Ionic / Angular

Microsoft SQL Server

MySQL / MariaDB

ATTRIBUTES:

A scale-oriented mindset – They are building systems to be big, optimized and lean for hundreds of thousands of

concurrent users.

A data mindset – You look to data to define a problem and you also look to data to demonstrate success. You are energized by the ability to contextualize your work through various tools, systems and processes.

A knack for the details, with an understanding of the big picture – In your role, the details matter, and help

drive your team forward with a sense of direction and clarity.

Next level communication skills – Your written and verbal communication skills help articulate the voice of the

customer and the needs of the business.

A passion for technology – You are naturally curious about technology and tend to be an early adopter for most things. You appreciate how technology can solve many business problems and are driven to make a lasting impact for customers.

Ownership – You are driven to do the right things for your work. You are accountable to both your successes and

your shortcomings.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Senior

Backend

Developer

