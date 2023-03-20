Our client is searching for a Senior Business Analyst (Automation) to join their team on a 12-month contract.
To facilitate the development and implementation of client’s systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment with client IT strategic priorities
Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering
Preferred qualification:
- Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution
Experience required:
- Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Contribute to crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
- Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets
- Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget
- Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs
- Provide guidance to the business on best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives
- Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements
- Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation
Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case
- Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope
- Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements
- Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution
- Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria
- Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects
- Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included
- Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements
- Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects
- Perform ad-hoc functional testing for quality assurance
- Ensure correct utilization of solution developed by creating user training manuals
- Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives
- Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation
- Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively
- Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output
- Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software