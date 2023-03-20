Senior Business Analyst (Automation)

Our client is searching for a Senior Business Analyst (Automation) to join their team on a 12-month contract.

To facilitate the development and implementation of client’s systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment with client IT strategic priorities

Qualification required:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering

Preferred qualification:

Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution

Experience required:

Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Duties/Responsibilities:

Contribute to crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs

Provide guidance to the business on best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives

Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements

Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation

Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case

Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope

Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements

Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution

Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria

Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects

Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included

Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements

Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects

Perform ad-hoc functional testing for quality assurance

Ensure correct utilization of solution developed by creating user training manuals

Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives

Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation

Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively

Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output

Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

