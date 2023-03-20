Senior Business Analyst (Automation)

Mar 20, 2023

Our client is searching for a Senior Business Analyst (Automation) to join their team on a 12-month contract.

To facilitate the development and implementation of client’s systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment with client IT strategic priorities

Qualification required:

  • Grade 12

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering

Preferred qualification:

  • Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution

Experience required:

  • Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

  • Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

  • Provide relevant input into the formalization of the divisional budget

  • Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs

  • Provide guidance to the business on best system solution selection to ensure fit to the clients requirements and meet the future strategic objectives

  • Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements

  • Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation
    Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case

  • Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope

  • Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements

  • Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution

  • Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria

  • Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects

  • Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included

  • Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements

  • Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects

  • Perform ad-hoc functional testing for quality assurance

  • Ensure correct utilization of solution developed by creating user training manuals

  • Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives

  • Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation

  • Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively

  • Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactively being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output

  • Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

