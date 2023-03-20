Senior Java Developer

One of the largest and most exciting digital innovation hubs, with some of the brightest minds in data science, technology, e-commerce and personalisation , is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team.

As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

You will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Desired Skills:

Agile/Scrum Toolset

Atlassian

AWS

Bitbucket

JSP

Java

SOAP

Rest

Dev Ops

Spring Framework

Java 8

Lamda’s

SES

SQS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

retirement savings

group risk

employee discount

Medical Aid

brand new offices

collaboration

courses and coaching

