One of the largest and most exciting digital innovation hubs, with some of the brightest minds in data science, technology, e-commerce and personalisation , is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team.
- As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.
- You will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.
Desired Skills:
- Agile/Scrum Toolset
- Atlassian
- AWS
- Bitbucket
- JSP
- Java
- SOAP
- Rest
- Dev Ops
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
- Lamda’s
- SES
- SQS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- retirement savings
- group risk
- employee discount
- Medical Aid
- brand new offices
- collaboration
- courses and coaching