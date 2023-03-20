Senior Java Developer

Looking for a Senior Java Developer to provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

Springboot

Python

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

java

python

springboot

Learn more/Apply for this position