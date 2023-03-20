Senior Mobile Developer

Mar 20, 2023

An exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Mobile Developer. Candidate must be self-motivated, analytical thinker and able to solve problems. They will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Android Native.
  • Third Party Integration
  • iOS Native
  • Kotlin
  • SQL Server

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

