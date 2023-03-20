System Analyst at Kwena

Introduction
Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.
Job description
- Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements
o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
- Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design
o Design system enhancements
o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
o Design interfaces with other systems
o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs
- Testing of proposed solutions
o Develop system test plans for system and integration testing
o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
- Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
o Ensure SME input during the implementation process
- Support current solutions
o Resolve user queries
o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment
o Provide input to programming support teams
o Provide functional leadership and guidance
- Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business
o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders
o Provide system input to design of user training material
o Provide operational support to the business area
o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
- Create and maintain documentation
o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
Minimum requirements
- Minimum 3 years IT qualification
- Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience
- May be required to perform standby duties
Additional Criteria
- Retail experience advantageous
- Experience or understanding of warehouse management systems. (knowledge of Highjump/ Körber Warehouse Management Software system is advantageous)
- Understanding of database and a database language; ability to write and modify complex T-SQL.
- Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
- Project management methodology
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- T-SQL