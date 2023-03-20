System Analyst at Kwena

Introduction

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Job description

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

o Design system enhancements

o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

o Design interfaces with other systems

o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

Testing of proposed solutions

o Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

o Ensure SME input during the implementation process

Support current solutions

o Resolve user queries

o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

o Provide input to programming support teams

o Provide functional leadership and guidance

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

o Provide system input to design of user training material

o Provide operational support to the business area

o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

Create and maintain documentation

o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Minimum requirements

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

May be required to perform standby duties

Additional Criteria

Retail experience advantageous

Experience or understanding of warehouse management systems. (knowledge of Highjump/ Körber Warehouse Management Software system is advantageous)

Understanding of database and a database language; ability to write and modify complex T-SQL.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives

Project management methodology

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

SDLC

T-SQL

