Mar 21, 2023

Our client is looking for BI Data Analyst to join their team! The position will be based in Rivonia, Sandton – it will be a hybrid position: remote and office-bound.

Job Overview:

To ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in BI Data Analyzing
  • Experience working in the financial sector
  • Degree in related field
  • Supporting BI Certificates

Desired Skills:

  • data warehouse
  • business intelligence analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

