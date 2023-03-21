BI Data Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client is looking for BI Data Analyst to join their team! The position will be based in Rivonia, Sandton – it will be a hybrid position: remote and office-bound.
Job Overview:
To ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in BI Data Analyzing
- Experience working in the financial sector
- Degree in related field
- Supporting BI Certificates
Desired Skills:
- data warehouse
- business intelligence analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree